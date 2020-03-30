⚡ D2D OFFICIAL APP ⚡

WE HAVE PARTNERED WITH WOOV TO BRING YOU AN OFFICIAL APP !

This app features everything you need including set times, the ability to build your very own personal schedule, a clashfinder, interactive D2D maps, regular #d2dfest updates, conversations with others attending, and more!

You can download the Bristol app HERE, and the Nottingham app HERE.