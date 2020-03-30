Our website uses cookies to understand how you and other visitors use our website so we can personalise your experience and for advertising purposes. For full information please visit our Privacy policy here.
Tickets for Dot To Dot Festival 2024 are on sale now, with early birds and first tiers already SOLD OUT! We’re super excited to once again bring you a whole host of incredible emerging talent from around the globe, across some of the best stages in the UK. Sign up to our mailing list to hear all updates first and pick up your tickets from alttickets.com to join the party in Bristol and Nottingham 💕
We have announced the first artists to join our 2024 line up, with the news that JOCKSTRAP will headline, along with our first 15 spotlight artists announced as: AZIYA, FLORRY, HOVVDY, JIANBO, GGLUM, KAETO, MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW, MARY IN THE JUNKYARD, NATE BRAZIER, PANIC SHACK, PICTURE PARLOUR, RUSHY, THE DARE, TROUT, WELLY & tonnes for me to be announced!
This app features everything you need including set times, the ability to build your very own personal schedule, a clashfinder, interactive D2D maps, regular #d2dfest updates, conversations with others attending, and more!
You can download the Bristol app HERE, and the Nottingham app HERE.