BRISTOL – SATURDAY 25TH MAY 2024
NOTTINGHAM – SUNDAY 26TH MAY 2024
Tickets for Dot To Dot Festival 2024 are on sale now, with early birds and first tiers already SOLD OUT! We’re super excited to once again bring you a whole host of incredible emerging talent from around the globe, across some of the best stages in the UK. Sign up to our mailing list to hear all updates first and pick up your tickets from alttickets.com to join the party in Bristol and Nottingham 💕

We have announced the first artists to join our 2024 line up, with the news that JOCKSTRAP will headline, along with our first 15 spotlight artists announced as: AZIYA, FLORRY, HOVVDY, JIANBO, GGLUM, KAETO, MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW, MARY IN THE JUNKYARD, NATE BRAZIER, PANIC SHACK, PICTURE PARLOUR, RUSHY, THE DARE, TROUT, WELLY & tonnes for me to be announced!

JOCKSTRAP
SPOTLIGHT ARTISTS
+ MORE TBA

⚡ D2D OFFICIAL APP ⚡

WE HAVE PARTNERED WITH WOOV TO BRING YOU AN OFFICIAL APP !

This app features everything you need including set times, the ability to build your very own personal schedule, a clashfinder, interactive D2D maps, regular #d2dfest updates, conversations with others attending, and more!

You can download the Bristol app HERE, and the Nottingham app HERE.

DOT TO DOT FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES WUNDERHOUSE TO JOIN HEADLINERS JOCKSTRAP FOR THE 2024 EDITION OF THE METROPOLITAN FESTIVAL, ALONGSIDE 33 MORE EXCITING NAMES IN SECOND WAVE Fri 01 Mar 24 Dot To Dot Festival have just announced the second wave of artists to join the 2024 edition of the metropolitan music event, with WUNDERHORSE joining JOCKSTRAP to headline the second stage of the May bank holiday weekend, alongside 33 more names, adding to the already exciting list of emerging artists. Following an amazing 2023 event […]
Dot To Dot announces Jockstrap to headline in 2024 plus first 15 spotlight artists! Tue 05 Dec 23 Dot To Dot Festival have just announced the first artists on their lineup, with JOCKSTRAP to headline the 2024 edition of the event, along with 15 carefully curated ‘spotlight’ artists set to take to their stages. Known for bringing the most exciting talent from around the globe to Bristol and Nottingham city centres, Dot To […]

